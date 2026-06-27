Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is leading a busy week of anime announcements, including new episodes for Black Clover Season 2, Gachiakuta Season 2, and Ao Ashi Season 2.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is only the beginning of a very busy July for anime lovers, with a slew of highly anticipated announcements. Also, fresh updates are planned for Black Clover Season 2, Gachiakuta Season 2 and Ao Ashi Season 2. Speculation is mounting that Infinity Castle might stream on Crunchyroll later this month, although the site has not officially announced a release date.

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Demon Slayer Steals the Spotlight

The largest conversation is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the blockbuster film trilogy that continues Tanjiro Kamado's last struggle against Muzan Kibutsuji. Fans are looking forward to fresh promotional material, development updates and more facts about the next movie during events in early July.

Infinity Castle Streaming on Crunchyroll?

Sources say the first Infinity Castle movie will debut on Crunchyroll around July 29, following its massive success in theatres. However, Crunchyroll has not declared an official release date for when it will be available to watch, so fans should regard the claims as conjecture until they hear otherwise.

Black Clover, Gachiakuta & Ao Ashi Also in Spotlight

The thrill doesn’t end with Demon Slayer. Black Clover Season 2 is gearing up to release a big teaser and additional details about its October 2026 debut while Gachiakuta Season 2 and Ao Ashi Season 2 are both set to drop new trailers, promotional imagery and release information during the first week of July.

Anime Expo 2026: Big Things To Be Revealed

Most of the hype is around Anime Expo 2026, where Crunchyroll has set up several premieres, exclusive screenings and special discussions. A key draw of the event is a special Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle celebration featuring the Japanese voice cast and unique video.

Big Month for Anime Fans

July is going to be a busy month for anime fans, with big franchise announcements that will make it one of the most exciting months of 2026. Fans can look forward to a busy schedule of announcements over the next several weeks, whether it be new trailers, release dates or streaming news.