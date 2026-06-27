Cocktail 2 is maintaining a steady pace at the box office as it enters its second week. After eight days, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed Rs 114.67 crore worldwide and is now on the verge of surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Cocktail 2 added Rs 5.10 crore gross at the Indian box office on its eighth day, while the India nett collection for the day stood at Rs 4.25 crore. The film was screened across 5,965 shows on Friday.

After eight days, the romantic drama has earned Rs 89.17 crore gross in India and Rs 25.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to Rs 114.67 crore. Its cumulative India nett collection now stands at Rs 74.75 crore, with the film having been showcased in more than 75,000 shows since release.