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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Film Crosses Rs 114 Crore
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Cocktail 2 continues its impressive box office run, collecting Rs 114.67 crore worldwide in eight days. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama is now close to overtaking Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Cocktail 2 Crosses Rs 114.67 Crore Worldwide
Cocktail 2 is maintaining a steady pace at the box office as it enters its second week. After eight days, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed Rs 114.67 crore worldwide and is now on the verge of surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Cocktail 2 added Rs 5.10 crore gross at the Indian box office on its eighth day, while the India nett collection for the day stood at Rs 4.25 crore. The film was screened across 5,965 shows on Friday.
After eight days, the romantic drama has earned Rs 89.17 crore gross in India and Rs 25.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to Rs 114.67 crore. Its cumulative India nett collection now stands at Rs 74.75 crore, with the film having been showcased in more than 75,000 shows since release.
Strong Opening Week Keeps Momentum Alive
The film enjoyed a solid opening weekend, collecting Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. Although collections naturally dipped during the weekdays, the film maintained a consistent performance.
India Nett Box Office Collection
Day 1 (Friday): Rs 13.50 crore
Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 16.25 crore
Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 17.75 crore
Day 4 (Monday): Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 6.75 crore
Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 5.25 crore
Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 4.15 crore
Day 8 (Friday): Rs 4.25 crore
Total: Rs 74.75 crore
The film's stable weekday trend indicates positive audience reception and healthy word-of-mouth as it heads into its second weekend.
Closing In on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Cocktail 2 is now just Rs 10.41 crore away from overtaking the lifetime India nett collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which finished its theatrical run at Rs 85.16 crore.
Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the film is a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. Produced by Maddock Films and Luv Films, the sequel stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, carrying forward the franchise with a fresh romantic storyline.
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