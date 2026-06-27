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Jackky Bhagnani's Alleged Dating App Profile Surfaces Months After 'Situationship' Controversy
Jackky Bhagnani has found himself at centre of fresh online speculation after viral screenshot allegedly showed profile on exclusive dating app Raya. While the authenticity of the profile remains unverified, it has triggered widespread discussion
Viral Screenshot Sparks Questions
Jackky Bhagnani is making headlines after a Reddit user shared a screenshot from a YouTuber's video, claiming that the actor-producer has a profile on Raya, an exclusive members-only dating and networking platform. The alleged profile displayed the name "Jackky," identified him as an "Actor/Peoducer," and listed his location as London, United Kingdom.
jacky bhagnani is on raya still
by u/meowwmoww in BollyBlindsNGossip
The image quickly went viral, with many social media users expressing surprise over the possibility of a married celebrity being active on a dating platform. However, several users also noticed the spelling error in the word "Producer," leading many to question whether the profile is genuine. As of now, neither Jackky Bhagnani nor his team has responded, and there is no confirmation that the account is authentic.
What Is Raya and Why Is It So Exclusive?
Raya is widely known as an exclusive, invitation-based platform that caters to celebrities, creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and other high-profile individuals. Unlike regular dating apps, users cannot simply create an account. Every application undergoes a review process before membership is approved.
Although Raya is often associated with dating, it also serves as a platform for professional networking and building friendships. Its selective membership policy has made it particularly popular among actors, musicians, business leaders, influencers, and content creators seeking a more private online space.
'Situationship' Comment Returns to the Spotlight
The viral screenshot has also revived discussions around Jackky Bhagnani's earlier "situationship" remark about his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh. During an interview earlier this year, Jackky had described their relationship by saying they were "like in a situationship," while adding that they were committed to each other and valued honest communication.
The statement drew criticism online, prompting Rakul Preet Singh to clarify that his words had been taken out of context. She later said that one sentence from a much longer conversation had been turned into a headline, stressing that context and nuance should not be ignored. With no verified evidence linking Jackky to the alleged Raya account, the latest controversy remains based solely on social media speculation.
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