Raya is widely known as an exclusive, invitation-based platform that caters to celebrities, creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and other high-profile individuals. Unlike regular dating apps, users cannot simply create an account. Every application undergoes a review process before membership is approved.

Although Raya is often associated with dating, it also serves as a platform for professional networking and building friendships. Its selective membership policy has made it particularly popular among actors, musicians, business leaders, influencers, and content creators seeking a more private online space.

'Situationship' Comment Returns to the Spotlight

The viral screenshot has also revived discussions around Jackky Bhagnani's earlier "situationship" remark about his marriage to Rakul Preet Singh. During an interview earlier this year, Jackky had described their relationship by saying they were "like in a situationship," while adding that they were committed to each other and valued honest communication.

The statement drew criticism online, prompting Rakul Preet Singh to clarify that his words had been taken out of context. She later said that one sentence from a much longer conversation had been turned into a headline, stressing that context and nuance should not be ignored. With no verified evidence linking Jackky to the alleged Raya account, the latest controversy remains based solely on social media speculation.