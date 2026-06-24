Bhojpuri actor-singer Akshara Singh talks about her appearance in the song 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' from 'Welcome To The Jungle'. Calling it a turning point, she expresses gratitude and shares her experience of working with co-star Akshay Kumar.

'A very big moment'

Actor-singer Akshara Singh, who has worked in several Bhojpuri films and enjoys a strong fan base, has taken her popularity to another level with her appearance in the song 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' from the Bollywood film 'Welcome To The Jungle'. Getting the opportunity to groove alongside Akshay Kumar is a big moment in her career.

Speaking to ANI, Akshara expressed, "I am very thankful and want to express my gratitude to Ahmed sir, Ganesh Acharya sir, and Akshay sir for giving me this opportunity," she said. "This is a very big moment for me and a turning point in my career. I will always remember it," she added.

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On working with Akshay Kumar

Akshara also opened up about the key lessons she took away from working with Akshay Kumar. "When I first came on the set, I thought I would get very nervous and had many doubts about how I would perform. But as soon as sir (Akshay) arrived on set, everything became very calm and easy. He made me feel very comfortable. I think I learned a lot from him. As an artist, when you work with someone like him or share the screen with them, your sense of responsibility automatically doubles," she emphasised.

About 'Welcome To The Jungle'

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle', is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. It will be out in cinema halls on June 26. (ANI)