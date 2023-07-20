Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hailey Bieber HOT Photos: RHODES owner amplifies heat by flaunting Hourglass figure in jaw-dropping Bikinis

    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

    Hailey Bieber, a renowned supermodel, socialite, and businesswoman, knows how to elevate the hotness on social media. Here is a glance at her sexiest photos in bikinis which are unmissable. Hailey Bieber looks scintillating and sizzling in these racy and sultry bikini outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber has captured the attention of netizens and fans with the most sizzling and alluring bikinis, which have gone viral. She looks stunning in these bikini looks.

    article_image2

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber looks ravishing and drop-dead-gorgeous in this orange-coloured woollen material bikini with a tropical print orange top cover-up and knitted woollen bottoms of the same colour.

    article_image3

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber looks stunning and serves a dose of sizzling looks to her fans in this pistachio green coloured bikini and bottoms of the same colour in this mirror photo.

    article_image4

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber looks scintillating and has captured the attention of her global fans on social media in this neon-coloured bikini and bottoms as she sits down on the lounging chair in the beach sands.

    article_image5

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber raises the fashion element and increases the temperature on Instagram in a peach-pink-coloured plunging neckline outfit that flaunts her cleavage and breasts.

    article_image6

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber looks stunning and sexy in this dark blue coloured bikini with matching bottoms, a black hat and closed eyes in the middle of blue waters.

    article_image7

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber looks sexy siren and a sight to behold in a bright yellow-coloured bikini and bottoms as she flaunts cleavage and a svelte figure.

    article_image8

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber channels her inner beach belle and fashionista in this dark forest green-coloured bikini as she smiles brightly and stands in the middle of pool waters.

    article_image9

    Image: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

    Hailey Bieber looks stunning and sizzling in this black multi-coloured bikini with bottoms of the same colour as she flaunts her cleavage and toned stomach here.

