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Lock Upp 2 Salary Buzz: Farah Khan vs Riteish Deshmukh – Who Is Earning More Per Episode?
Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh have won viewers over as the hosts of Lock Upp 2. Amid the show's growing popularity, reports about their per-episode fees have sparked curiosity over who is reportedly earning more.
Lock Upp 2 Host Salary Buzz
Ever since Lock Upp 2 premiered, the reality show has been creating buzz for its dramatic twists, celebrity contestants and its fresh hosting duo, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Their entertaining chemistry has become one of the biggest highlights of the season. Amid the growing popularity of the show, reports about their per-episode fees have also caught fans' attention.
Farah Khan's Reported Remuneration
According to a report by Siasat, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is reportedly charging Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per episode for hosting Lock Upp 2. However, neither Farah nor the makers of the reality show have officially confirmed these figures, so they remain speculative.
Farah Brings Years of Reality TV Experience
Farah is no stranger to television. Over the years, she has hosted and judged several popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, India's Got Talent, and Indian Idol. Her experience and lively screen presence have made her a familiar face in the reality TV space, adding to the excitement around Lock Upp 2.
What Is Riteish Deshmukh Reportedly Charging?
While Riteish Deshmukh's exact remuneration has not been disclosed, the same report claims he is likely earning around Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per episode. The estimate is based on his reported fee for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi. Although Riteish has hosted fewer reality shows than Farah, his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi received positive reviews, making him a strong addition to Lock Upp 2. As of now, the reported salary figures for both hosts remain unverified by the show's producers or the actors themselves.
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