While Riteish Deshmukh's exact remuneration has not been disclosed, the same report claims he is likely earning around Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per episode. The estimate is based on his reported fee for hosting Bigg Boss Marathi. Although Riteish has hosted fewer reality shows than Farah, his stint on Bigg Boss Marathi received positive reviews, making him a strong addition to Lock Upp 2. As of now, the reported salary figures for both hosts remain unverified by the show's producers or the actors themselves.