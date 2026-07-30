A food content creator from Gurugram, Priya, has gone viral for her unique family tradition. She charges her husband ₹1,000 for every special, cafe-style meal she cooks for him. She says it's not about the money, but a way to value the effort that goes into cooking. The video has started a big conversation online about the value of housework.

Husband gets a ₹1,000 bill for special meals! Here's the real story of the viral couple.

A video that has gone viral on social media has sparked a huge debate among thousands of people. Priya, a food content creator from Gurugram, shared a unique tradition in her house: she charges her husband ₹1,000 for every special, cafe-style meal she prepares. While it might sound strange at first, she has clarified that the goal isn't to make money, but to give respect to the hard work that goes into cooking at home.

An agreement that started as a joke!

After getting married, Priya was talking to her husband about household responsibilities. She jokingly said, "If I cook cafe-style food, it should have some value." Her husband took it seriously and started giving her ₹1,000 for every special meal she made. That joke has now become a unique tradition in their home.

It's not about the price, but respect for the effort!

According to Priya, this money isn't about keeping accounts between a husband and wife. It's just a symbol to recognise the time, planning, choice of ingredients, and the effort involved in cooking. Many tasks that women do in a family don't get any financial recognition. This tradition is an attempt to honour that "invisible labour."

From fashion designer to food creator!

Priya, who is originally from Chandigarh, ran a fashion design business for five years before she switched to creating food content. She has built her own identity by sharing healthy and creative recipes. Her husband is an architect, and both are busy with their own careers.

How is this money used?

Priya receives about ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month through these payments. But she doesn't use the money for personal expenses. Instead, she is saving it for a food business she wants to start in the future. So, in a way, this money is also an investment in the family's future.

Her viral reply to trolls!

After the video went viral, some people trolled her, asking, "Are you putting a price on love?" But many women came out in her support, saying that housework should also be valued. Priya says her intention was never to start a social movement. She only shared a small tradition that works for her and her husband. However, the video has definitely started a bigger conversation about the value of housework, mutual respect in relationships, and recognising each other's efforts.