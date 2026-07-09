Actor Gaurav Khanna is set to enter 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' as a special guest. His entry follows his wife, contestant Akanksha Chamola's, shocking on-air revelation that the couple has been separated and is heading for a divorce.

The drama inside 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is set to take another turn. After Akanksha Chamola's shocking revelation about her marriage during the premiere episode, actor Gaurav Khanna is now set to enter the reality show as a special guest.

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Gaurav Khanna's Emotional Entry

This will be Gaurav's first appearance inside the Lock Upp house since Akanksha joined the show. His entry comes days after the actress revealed on national television that the couple had been living separately for the past year and were "heading for a divorce."

The newly released promo shows Gaurav and Akanksha sharing an emotional reunion inside the Lock Upp house. During their interaction, Gaurav tells her, "Band baja dia tu ne (You created so much trouble)." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality)

Akanksha's On-Air Revelations

Meanwhile, in the tenth episode, Akanksha opened up about her love life, saying, "There's this female friend of mine, and she has told me, 'Unfortunately, you are very unlucky in love, and you will always be unlucky in love.' I was like, I have accepted it."

During the premiere episode, Akanksha left the hosts, contestants, and viewers surprised when she chose to reveal a "confidential secret" about her personal life. During the launch episode, Akanksha dropped a bombshell about her "impending divorce" from her husband, Gaurav Khanna.

Speaking about her marriage, she said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public." She also spoke about the reason behind their decision, saying that things are not bitter between them despite living apart. Calling the situation "not bad" between the two, Akanksha shared that they continue to stay in touch but have realised they are not compatible as life partners. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she claimed.

Relationship Background

Akanksha Chamola is known for her work in television shows including Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. She married television actor Gaurav Khanna in November 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and dated for some time.