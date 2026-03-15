In 2025, actor Vijay Patkar also shared a story about Govinda's lateness. He revealed that during the shooting of the film 'Hum', Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth had to wait for several days for a scene. He also mentioned that during the shooting of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Amitabh Bachchan himself used to go to Govinda's house to pick him up. According to Vijay, "He would go to his house in his car, honk, and ask him to come for the shoot. He would make him sit in his car and bring him to the set. That's why Bachchan ji is still working today. If you want to throw tantrums, first reach that level. The producer pays you to work, not to throw tantrums.”