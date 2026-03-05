- Home
Bollywood superstar Govinda recently opened up about his past feelings for co-star Neelam Kothari, admitting he had completely lost his heart to her. Fans are revisiting their 90s on-screen chemistry.
Bollywood Heartthrob’s Confession
Govinda, the 90s Bollywood superstar, is making headlines with a personal revelation. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, he admitted that he had completely lost his heart to co-star Neelam Kothari. Fans remember rumours about their chemistry, even though Govinda was already married at the time.
Admiration Beyond Films
Govinda confessed that he found Neelam very special and unique. He described her as looking “just like a doll” and praised her sweet personality. He recalled admiring her films and never imagining he would get the chance to work alongside her in Bollywood hits.
On-Screen Chemistry and Hits
The Govinda-Neelam pairing became iconic in the 80s and 90s. Together, they starred in hit films like Love 86, Ilzaam, Khudgarz, Sindoor, and Farz Ki Jung. Govinda highlighted that even simple glimpses of each other on set were enough to make their hearts happy during that era.
Past Confessions and Engagement Twist
This wasn’t Govinda’s first admission of his feelings for Neelam. In a 1990 interview, he revealed he had broken off his engagement with Sunita for her. However, a phone call from Sunita five days later changed everything, preventing him from marrying Neelam despite his strong feelings.
Life After Films
Govinda has been away from Bollywood for a while, last appearing in Rangeela Raja (2019). Neelam took a break too but made a recent comeback with Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season three in 2024. Fans continue to cherish their past on-screen magic and now his candid confession.
