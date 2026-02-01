Amidst marriage rift reports, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja posted a nostalgic photo hoping for reconciliation. Govinda dismissed affair allegations, calling the accuser his 'childhood love', and spoke on his professional conduct with co-stars.

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been in the news lately amid reports of alleged rift in their marriage. On Tuesday evening, Sunita took to Instagram and shared an old picture with Govinda and his late mom Nirmala Devi. In her caption, she expressed hope that the good old days would return soon and that everything would be back to how it once was. "Good old day's will be back sooooon Jai mata di," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Govinda and Sunita's daughter Tina dropped a sting of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Govinda dismisses allegations

In several past interviews, Sunita accused Govinda of not looking after his kids. She also levelled allegations against Govinda of having an extra-marital affair. However, on Tuesday, Govinda dismissed all such allegations while speaking with ANI.

Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujhpar( When did I not get this accusation)", he added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love)..In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is of old age)."

'I never misbehave with any heroines'

While opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues, the 'Hero No. 1' actor shared, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aesa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho.. I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu..kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge (I apologize. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want to be afraid)."

Actor shares life lessons from his mother

He also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, "My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect?...I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda also responded to the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai vo chup hai itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai.." (ANI)