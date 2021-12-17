  • Facebook
    Good News for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; Taapsee Pannu join hands with The Family Man 2 star

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu are all set to make a powerful, female-centric movie that will release pan-India; read on

    A few weeks ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was invited to a chat show where she talked about her personal life, social media trolling, future plans and more. The chat show also invited celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, and Adarsh Gourav because of their achievements this year.
     

    During the show, we saw Samantha's bonding with Taapsee Pannu and they were giving significant hints that they might work together soon. According to the latest reports, Samantha is finally decided to debut in Bollywood with Taapsee Pannu in her film.
     

    According to reports, Samantha will work with Taapsee Pannu in a strong, female-centric film that Taapsee's production house will produce. During the chat show, we saw Samantha and Taapsee wanted to work with each other as they expressed it many times. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally talks about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Bollywood and social media

    Samantha has become popular pan-India after her performance in The Family Man 2. She received many awards for the same. On the work front, Samantha has bagged her first international film, ‘Arrangements of Love,’ which will be staged by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Philip John of ‘Downtown Abbey’ fame. In the film, Sam will be playing the role of a bisexual Tamil woman with a strong-mindset who runs her detective agency and becomes part of the search. 
     

    Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen in an item song in Pushpa, Oo Antava, shaking a leg alongside Allu Arjun. Samantha can be seen in a sexy deep neck blue blouse and loose hair in the viral song. It was reported that Samantha had demanded a whopping Rs 1.5 Crore to dance opposite Allu Arjun in this song. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals secret of her perfect sexy figure; motivates fans to join gym

