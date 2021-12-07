Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally talks about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Bollywood and social media

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about social media backlash post her separation from Naga Chaitanya she also hinted at working with Taapsee Pannu and more



Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her personal life, social media trolling, future plans and more during an interview with Film Companion. The actress also expressed that her attacks after her separation from Naga Chaitanya were relentless and harsh.



Samantha looked cheerful during the interview while sitting with other Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra and Adarsh Gourav. During the chat, Samantha talked about getting mean comments on social media and dealing with it. The Family Man 2 star stated that while she understands fans’ disappointment after separating from actor Naga Chaitanya, how it was communicated should have been changed.

When she was asked about her next plan of action and ex expectations’ from the coming year, here's what she said. To which, Samantha said, I have no expectations and added, she didn’t have any expectations from this 2021 with everything that happened in her personal life. “All my carefully laid plans have crumbled. I have no expectations, I am open to whatever the future has in store. I just know that I will give it my very best," Samantha said.

However, during the chats, Samantha and Taapsee Pannu have seen bonding and gave some hints that they might work together if things are all in line. Samantha was seen showing her gratitude for her fans and followers. She said, “Yes, they are going to troll and abuse you but then, disagreements happen even between friends and family, right?” She added, “A divorce in itself is an excruciating process. Let alone allow me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless."

