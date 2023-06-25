Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golden Glory Awards 2023: Parineeti Chopra, Shriya Saran, and others amplify style factor at event

    First Published Jun 25, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    It was a star-studded night at the Golden Glory Awards 2023, where the best of B-town and the tinsel town turned up and grabbed attention. We look at the bollywood beauties Parineeti Chopra, Shriya Saran and several others who ramped up the fashion game in their sartorial attires.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    While Parineeti Chopra, who is in the news for her upcoming film Chamkila looked ravishing in full black colour floor length Indian ensemble attire, Shriya Saran oozed poise in a denim cut-out waisted gown attire.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Parineeti Chopra looked stunning and a sight to behold by opting for a full black colour floor length Indian anarkali outfit at the event.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shriya Saran looked fabulous and glamorous in a denim blue-coloured cut-out waisted sexy gown attire at the event.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Anupamaa fame TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey looked dashing and sleek in a dark-blue-coloured buttoned velvet blazer, a long shirt of the same colour and black pants.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Taaza Khabar fame OTT star Bhuvan Bam looked dapper and stylish in an all-black formal attire at the event.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The newest mommy in tinsel town and renowned Indian TV personality/actress Gauahar Khan looked stunning in a lavender purple long blazer with a short skirt of the same colour.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    TV actress and now OTT star Karishma Tanna also looked glamourous and captivating in a beige-coloured silk material plunging neckline shirt and pants.

