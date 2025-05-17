Golden Flashback: Aishwarya Rai’s 2002 Cannes look remains style benchmark
In 2002, Aishwarya Rai made a groundbreaking Cannes debut, gracing the red carpet in a traditional yellow saree, captivating the West and drawing global attention to India's rich cultural heritage.
| Published : May 17 2025, 09:17 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Long before Bollywood embraced global fashion, Aishwarya Rai made a surprising Cannes debut.
27
Amidst gowns and trends, Miss World Aishwarya Rai chose a traditional yellow saree for her Cannes debut.
37
Aishwarya Rai's Cannes debut for Devdas, escorted by Shahrukh Khan, remains iconic.
47
Aishwarya's Cannes appearance showcased Indian culture, proving sarees can be high fashion.
57
Aishwarya's choice marked a turning point for South Asian fashion on the international stage.
67
Indian craftsmanship and styling gained global recognition thanks to Aishwarya's simple yet impactful choice.
77
Aishwarya Rai's 2002 Cannes moment solidified her status as a global fashion icon and a blueprint for Indian fashion.
Top Stories