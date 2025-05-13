Cannes 2025: Princess Diana to Aishwarya Rai; 5 iconic red carpet moments
From timeless gowns to bold couture, Cannes has seen unforgettable fashion moments. Here's a look at iconic red carpet appearances that continue to inspire style lovers across the globe
Cannes Film Festival is not just about cinema—it's a global fashion stage. From Princess Diana to Rihanna, these iconic red carpet looks have defined elegance, drama, and unforgettable style.
Diana, Princess of Wales
There are red carpet appearances—and then there are unforgettable fashion moments that transcend time. One such moment came in 1987, when Princess Diana, fondly remembered as the "People’s Princess," graced the Cannes Film Festival in an ensemble that would become legendary. Decades later, her powder blue gown continues to inspire, celebrated for its elegance, refinement, and effortless allure.
Though her visit to the French Riviera with Prince Charles lasted a mere ten hours, it was marked by an official screening of The Whales of August and a formal dinner with dignitaries and the mayor. Despite the brevity of the trip, Diana’s choice of attire ensured the occasion would be remembered for years to come.
A Gown Etched in Fashion History
The dress that Diana wore has since become emblematic of her fashion legacy. Crafted by her trusted designer Catherine Walker, the pastel blue chiffon gown floated with an ethereal lightness. It featured a flowing train and a sophisticated scarf-style neckline—an ensemble that radiated classic Hollywood glamour while staying true to Diana’s personal style. Fashion critics and admirers alike later regarded the gown as more than just a beautiful garment; it was a sartorial tribute to timeless elegance.
Understated Beauty at Its Best
At just 26 years old, Diana had already perfected a style that combined grace with simplicity. Her accessories were carefully chosen to complement rather than overshadow her look: delicate navy and white diamond earrings, a matching bracelet, and comfortable flat blue shoes. Rather than opting for an elaborate hairstyle or extravagant jewels, she allowed her natural poise to shine.
Diana’s appearance at Cannes not only influenced a global surge in popularity for pastel chiffon gowns—still seen on red carpets and runways today—but also came to symbolize her ability to make a profound statement through subtlety. The moment is remembered not only for its fashion impact, but also for showcasing the quiet confidence and charm that defined Diana herself.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Another standout moment in Cannes fashion history came in 2017, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a breathtaking entrance at the film festival in a dreamy powder blue gown reminiscent of Cinderella. Featuring delicate leaf embroidery and an elegant off-shoulder silhouette, the gown evoked a fairytale charm. Designed by Michael Cinco, the stunning couture creation was worn by the actress for the premiere of Okja, leaving a lasting impression on both fashion critics and fans.
Deepika Padukone
In 2019, Deepika Padukone turned heads at Cannes in a dramatic lime green tiered tulle gown by Giambattista Valli. The voluminous dress featured an extended train, and she completed the look with a rose gold floral headwrap crafted by Emily-London.
Rihanna
At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Rihanna captivated audiences in an elegant off-white Dior Haute Couture ensemble. The strapless silk taffeta gown featured a structured bustier design, which she layered with an oversized matching coat for added drama. She elevated the look with bold, futuristic sunglasses by Andy Wolf Eyewear and sparkling diamond and emerald jewelry from her collaborative collection with Chopard.
Angelina Jolie
At the 2011 Cannes premiere of Inglourious Basterds, Angelina Jolie made a striking impression on the Croisette in a sultry nude chiffon gown by Atelier Versace. Her effortlessly glamorous look turned heads and added to the evening's star power.