Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore to Aishwarya Rai; 6 Indian celebs set to walk the red carpet
The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, running from May 13 to 24, 2025, is set to spotlight the vibrant and evolving landscape of Indian cinema. Here's a list of 6 Indian celebs set to walk the red carpet
Cannes 2025
This year’s red carpet will be graced by a compelling mix of newcomers and industry veterans, showcasing India's dynamic presence in global cinema.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is set to make her highly awaited debut at Cannes 2025. With this being her first appearance at the festival, there is considerable anticipation around her choice of attire, as fans and fashion watchers eagerly await her red carpet look.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is also scheduled to make her Cannes debut with the global premiere of Homebound. Known for her sophisticated fashion sense, Kapoor is expected to make a strong impression at the festival, further cementing her international appeal.
Ishan Khatter
Joining her will be Ishaan Khatter, who co-stars in Homebound. His fashion sense, known for blending traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics, is likely to draw attention during his debut appearance at Cannes.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Veteran actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to return to Cannes, continuing a legacy that spans over two decades. Her presence is expected to reinforce her reputation as both a cinematic and style icon on the global stage.
Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore will be present for a special screening of the 4K restored version of Aranyer Din Ratri, a Satyajit Ray classic in which she played a leading role. Her participation lends a nostalgic and timeless quality to India’s representation at the festival.
Payal Kapadia
Following her acclaimed victory at Cannes in 2024, filmmaker Payal Kapadia returns this year as a member of the official jury. Her inclusion underscores the increasing recognition of Indian voices in international cinema.