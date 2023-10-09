Gigi Hadid SUPER-SEXY photos: Is supermodel dating 48-year-old Bradley Cooper? Read THIS

Gigi Hadid, 28, and Bradley Cooper, 48, surprised each other with a dinner date in New York City on Thursday, months after the supermodel broke her affair with The Hangover star's BFF Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.

Have you seen Gigi Hadid's Instagram posts? We've got you covered if you haven't already. The supermodel posted photos of herself in a patterned bikini.

According to multiple rumours, Bradley Cooper is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two were recently spotted outside a New York City eatery.



Bradley and Gigi were both dressed casually when they were photographed by photographers after eating supper. According to Page Six, they even departed the event in the same car.



It was previously rumoured that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were dating earlier this year. The couple was photographed together on several occasions.

According to a source, "They're only seeing each other right now." They're dating [again], and it's still informal, and they're not labelling it. Leo wants to take things slowly with Gigi because she has potential that he wants to protect."



Gigi Hadid formerly dated Zayn Malik, a British-Pakistani singer. They did, however, split up in October of last year. Gigi and Zayn share custody of their daughter Khai.

Bradley Cooper was in a relationship with model Irina Shayk at the time. They also have a daughter, Lea de, who was born in 2017.

Bradley will next be seen in the film Maestro, which he also directed. He and Carey Mulligan play the key roles in the film.