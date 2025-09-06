Image Credit : Asianet News

Due to Anushka Shetty's fan base and the anticipation surrounding the film, 'Ghaati' was expected to have a big opening. However, the first-day collection was unexpected. According to Sacnilk, the film, made on a budget of ₹50 crore, collected only ₹4 crore worldwide on its first day. The film's collection in India is estimated to be around ₹2.5 crore. While a ₹10 crore opening was expected, 'Ghaati' didn't even reach half that mark.