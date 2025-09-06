- Home
- Entertainment
- 'Ghaati' Box Office Collection Day 1: Anushka Shetty starrer earns THIS; Check here
'Ghaati' Box Office Collection Day 1: Anushka Shetty starrer earns THIS; Check here
Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty, has taken a beating at the box office on its first day
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Ghaati Day 1 Box Office Collection
Anushka Shetty achieved pan-India star status with 'Baahubali'. She hasn't acted in many films since. 'Ghaati' is her first film after a long break. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film released worldwide on September 5th in multiple languages. Despite expectations, 'Ghaati's' first-day collection is shocking.
Anushka's Ghaati
Vikram Prabhu, grandson of Sivaji Ganesan and son of Prabhu, stars opposite Anushka Shetty. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Raju Sundaram, John Vijay, Jishu Sen Gupta, Larissa Bonesi, and VTV Ganesh. Sai Madhav Burra wrote the dialogues, and Chintakindi Srinivasa Rao penned the story. Vidyasagar Nagavalli composed the music. UV Creations presents the film, produced by Rajiv Reddy and Saibaba Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainment. 'Ghaati' was made on a budget of approximately ₹50 crore.
Ghaati Movie Business
There were high expectations for 'Ghaati' before its release. The pre-release business alone has reportedly reached around ₹52 crore. Distributors estimate that the film needs a minimum share of ₹55 crore, or a gross collection of around ₹100 crore, to break even. The film's success hinges on Krish Jagarlamudi's direction and Anushka's star power.
'Ghaati' First Day Collection
Due to Anushka Shetty's fan base and the anticipation surrounding the film, 'Ghaati' was expected to have a big opening. However, the first-day collection was unexpected. According to Sacnilk, the film, made on a budget of ₹50 crore, collected only ₹4 crore worldwide on its first day. The film's collection in India is estimated to be around ₹2.5 crore. While a ₹10 crore opening was expected, 'Ghaati' didn't even reach half that mark.