'Ghaati' X REVIEW: Is Anushka Shetty starrer worth your time? Read on here
Anushka Shetty's latest movie, Ghaati, hit theaters on September 5th. Let's dive into the Twitter reviews and see what people are saying about this Krish Jagarlamudi directorial
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Ghaati
Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty, released on September 5th. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film has generated buzz due to Anushka's return after a two-year gap. The teaser and trailers showcased her in a mass avatar. Set in the Eastern Ghats, the US premiere shows have already begun. Let's check out the Twitter review to see if Anushka's action movie delivers and if director Krish has finally scored a hit.
Anushka Shetty, known for her glamour and solo film successes, has carved a mass image for herself. Director Krish presents her as a criminal legend in Ghaati. Premiere shows have yielded mixed reactions.
Twitter users report a decent first half but a tedious second half. While praising Krish's concept, they criticize its execution. Some mass moments elevate Anushka's performance.
Anushka Shetty reportedly shines in the action sequences, channeling her inner 'Kateramma' with impressive fight scenes. Supporting cast, including Vikram Prabhu and Jagapathi Babu, deliver solid performances.
The first half has engaging moments and a decent interval, but other scenes fall flat. The second half, despite more action, suffers from lengthy, boring sequences.
Unlike Krish's usual thought-provoking films, Ghaati lacks impact and powerful dialogues. Sagar Mahaveer's music fails to impress. Box office success hinges on Anushka's star power.