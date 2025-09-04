Image Credit : Social media

Anushka Shetty - ₹6 Crore

One of the most bankable female stars of the South film industry, Anushka Shetty is said to be pocketing an extraordinary ₹6 crore for her role in Ghaati. With the kind of films she acted in, performing brilliantly in Baahubali and Arundhati, her very presence is likely to weigh heavily to this narrative. Her remuneration once again establishes her among the highest-paid actresses in Tollywood.