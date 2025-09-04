- Home
The much-awaited Telugu film Ghaati is making headlines, not just for its story but also for the star cast’s hefty paychecks. From Anushka Shetty to Jagapati Babu, here’s a look at the remuneration details.
The upcoming Telugu movie Ghaati has already created considerable buzz with its fascinating storyline and stellar cast. While the general public awaits the movie release, reports regarding the actors' remuneration have caught the eyes of one and all. From Anushka Shetty's whopping salary to Jagapati's awe-inspiring fee, here is a rundown on what the leading stars are charging for Ghaati.
Anushka Shetty - ₹6 Crore
One of the most bankable female stars of the South film industry, Anushka Shetty is said to be pocketing an extraordinary ₹6 crore for her role in Ghaati. With the kind of films she acted in, performing brilliantly in Baahubali and Arundhati, her very presence is likely to weigh heavily to this narrative. Her remuneration once again establishes her among the highest-paid actresses in Tollywood.
Jagapati Babu - ₹3 Crore
Veteran actor Jagapati Babu, who has been rejuvenated as an adaptable villain and character artist, reportedly takes home ₹3 crore. With gripping performances in films like Legend, Aravinda Sametha, and Pushpa, Jagapati Babu still manages to showcase his imposing screen presence. His role in Ghaati is expected to carry intensity and depth, the very premise upon which Jagapati Babu's expensive fee can rest.
Rao Ramesh - ₹1 Crore
Rao Ramesh, the character actor often admired for unique dialogue delivery combined with impactful roles, is said to be earning ₹1 crore. His presence bestows credibility upon any film he joins, and in Ghaati, we can expect him to add some drama and intensity to the storyline.
Supporting Cast and Technicians
Besides main stars like Anushka Shetty, the pillar of the movie, the supporting cast and crew members are also drawing big packages. While remuneration details of the junior artists remain under wraps, sources inform that the makers are leaving no money in the budget, ensuring that their output remains of top-notch quality, from technical teams to production design.
Ghaati Shooting: A Big-Budget Splendor in the Beginning
A big-budget project was meant to be in the making in Telugu cinema as remuneration packages of this magnitude were in play. Ghaati promises a high energy film endowed with powerhouse performances and riveting storylines, with kith and kin now waiting on whether or not this film truly delivers in exchange for all the money spent on its hallowed roster.