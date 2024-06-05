Georgina Rodriguez HOT photos: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend stuns in pink bikini during family holiday

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have captivated their Instagram fans with breathtaking photos from their vacation at the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia. The celebrity couple is enjoying some downtime before Ronaldo joins the Portuguese national team for Euro 2024.

Image Credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have shared highlights from their recent vacation at the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia. Georgina Rodriguez, a model, social media influencer, and star of her own Netflix show, delighted her Instagram followers with stunning photos of their holiday.

Image Credits: Instagram

The couple, preparing for Cristiano's upcoming participation in the Euro 2024 with the Portuguese national team, took time off at the picturesque Red Sea Project.

Image Credits: Instagram

Ronaldo, 39, posted a photo of himself next to the clear waters, captioned "recharging," as he gears up for his 11th major international tournament. He has been selected by Roberto Martinez as part of the 26-man squad.

Image Credits: Instagram

Georgina, 30, treated her 59.1 million followers to a series of posts, including selfies in a pink bikini and other swimwear, earning praise from fans who called her "absolutely gorgeous."

Image Credits: Instagram

Georgina's Instagram post showcased her enjoying quality time with Cristiano and their children at a luxury resort.

Image Credits: Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her stunning figure in a pink bikini, capturing fans' attention on social media.

Image Credits: Instagram

Fans praised Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina's beauty and style, flooding the comments section with compliments.

Image Credits: Instagram

The couple's vacation at the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia is a refreshing break ahead of Cristiano's Euro 2024 campaign.

Image Credits: Instagram

Georgina's posts highlight their glamorous lifestyle and strong family bond, resonating widely on social media.