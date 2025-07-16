- Home
- Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Interesting Facts About South Co-stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and More
Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Interesting Facts About South Co-stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and More
Genelia Deshmukh recently opened up about her journey in South Indian cinema, sharing fond memories and behind-the-scenes moments with stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun. She offered a glimpse into her experiences with South film industry
Having started her career down South, Genelia Deshmukh continued to flourish as an actress. In a calm frame of mind, she spoke of some of her experiences with big stars like Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. Her candid discussion included observations on how her work down South shaped her as an actress and gave her some of the more gratifying roles.
Genelia Deshmukh
Following typical film industry stereotypes, Genelia said that Bollywood failures get a job in South films as a backup. This stereotype has been fiercely opposed by her. She maintained that the feeling of being an outsider felt different in the Telugu film industry, which stood up for her and respected her craft.
Genelia Deshmukh on Allu Arjun
Recalling her experiences with Allu Arjun on the film 'Happy', Genelia said, 'Bunny is full of energy and so much of love'. Regarding her friendships with South superstars, she pointed out that they might not catch up frequently, but they were as strong as ever. She confirmed that whenever she finds herself near Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, or any of his other co-stars, she finds it comfortable almost instantly.
Genelia Deshmukh About Ram Charan
Genelia also talked about her experience with Ram Charan, co-starring with Ram in Orange (2010). While the film did not fare well upon its initial release, it has since become somewhat of a cult classic. She praised his efforts and professionalism during the shoot and stated that there was a wonderful chemistry between them both on and off set while filming.
Genelia Deshmukh on Jr NTR
On Jr. NTR, Genelia commented, "Tarak is such a blessed actor, he just takes a glance at a 3 page dialogue and just finish the scene in single take." She also shared about how their bond has survived across various aspects of life.
Genelia Deshmukh On Kota Srinivasa Rao
Genelia expressed heartfelt gratitude to Kota Srinivasa Rao for the projects Ready and Bommarillu. "I am very proud to have shared the screen space with Legendary Kota Srinivas Rao garu; he is an institution, and I felt heartbroken when I got to know about his demise," she said, recalling the special value those films carried for her.