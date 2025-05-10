Bollywood's favorite jodi, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, are not only admired on-screen for being compatible but even off-screen for their traditional and modern approach towards parenting. They embody the exact blend of tradition and modernity in their style of parenting and make their children humble yet bold. These are seven key lessons from them which can motivate any parent who wants to follow a healthy and balanced style of parenting.

7 lessons from Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh for healthy parenting

1. Creating Humility and Respect

Genelia and Riteish emphasize creating humility and respect as part of their parenting style. Their children are typically seen greeting people with a traditional "Namaste," symbolizing the earthy upbringing. They believe that teaching children respect for elders and tradition will help them become empathetic and understanding individuals.

2. Creating Cultural Awareness

Since having been born with different cultures themselves—Genelia being a Mangalorean Catholic and Riteish a Maharashtrian Hindu—their parents ensure the children learn differing traditions. Both the children are allowed to absorb both cultures unrestricted, allowing thinking to be free and open along with tolerant and accepting in nature.

3. Fostering Gender Equality

Genelia and Riteish openly challenge traditional gender roles by dividing domestic work. Their children witness both parents contributing equally, sending the message that men and women can do it all.

4. Offering Children Freedom of Choice

The couple believes that children should be independent thinkers by providing them with freedom to make choices. They allow their children to speak their minds without any hesitation so that they become confident and self-aware.

5. Balancing Tradition and Modernity

Despite their lives in the limelight, Genelia and Riteish make every effort to provide their children with a well-balanced childhood. They combine old-school values with modern parenting techniques, and keep their children down-to-earth but able to handle the fast-changing world.

6. Putting Family Time First

Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes time for family. Whether cheering their children on at football matches or spending time in their home village, they make their children feel loved and supported.

7. Leading by Example

Genelia and Riteish hold the principle that action is stronger than words. They set a positive example, teaching their children about kindness, humility, and accountability through actions and behaviors they demonstrate themselves. They demonstrate an advance style of parenting, teaching the future by engaging in proper action and being in front.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's parenting model focuses on respect, equality, and harmony. Their model acts as an example to parents wanting to bring up modest, assertive, and complete children.