Lifestyle

Genelia Deshmukh's 6 Suits: Look 10 Years Younger!

Mirror Work Ivory Anarkali Suit

Genelia Deshmukh is wearing an ivory Anarkali suit with mirror work. The matching dupatta with the suit and the overall look makes the actress look quite young.

Straight Mirror Work Suit

If you don't want to buy a mirror work suit in Anarkali pattern, you can also buy a straight suit. Wear pants instead of salwar with it. 

Dhoti Pant Magenta Pink Suit

Nowadays, dhoti pant suits are also being liked a lot. Wear dhoti pants with a short Anarkali to shine. 

Floor Length Embroidery Suit

Genelia is often seen wearing heavy suits or sarees. Her floor-length embroidery suit also looks amazing. You can also choose such a deep V-neck suit. 

Leheriya Print Red Suit

If you don't want heavy embroidery work in a long Anarkali suit, then choose a bright Leheriya pattern suit at cheap prices. Add a contrasting printed dupatta with it. 

Short Kurti with Gharara Suit

The fashion of short kurti with gharara suit never gets old. In summer, you can buy light embroidery suits of floral print for a price of thousand rupees.

