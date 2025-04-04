Genelia Deshmukh's 6 Suits: Look 10 Years Younger!

Lifestyle
Genelia Deshmukh is wearing an ivory Anarkali suit with mirror work. The matching dupatta with the suit and the overall look makes the actress look quite young.
If you don't want to buy a mirror work suit in Anarkali pattern, you can also buy a straight suit. Wear pants instead of salwar with it.
Nowadays, dhoti pant suits are also being liked a lot. Wear dhoti pants with a short Anarkali to shine.
Genelia is often seen wearing heavy suits or sarees. Her floor-length embroidery suit also looks amazing. You can also choose such a deep V-neck suit.
If you don't want heavy embroidery work in a long Anarkali suit, then choose a bright Leheriya pattern suit at cheap prices. Add a contrasting printed dupatta with it.
The fashion of short kurti with gharara suit never gets old. In summer, you can buy light embroidery suits of floral print for a price of thousand rupees.
Simple, easy tricks to get rid of Lizards naturally from your home
Shilpa Shetty Inspired 8 Stunning Saree Looks
Beat the Heat with Style: 7 Stunning Khadi Sarees
Durga Inspired Baby Girl Names for New Born Daughters