'Kaun Banega Crorepati' returns for its 18th season. The grand premiere will feature Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, and Sunny Deol alongside host Amitabh Bachchan, with Sunny Deol making his debut on the popular quiz show.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is set to return with its 18th season with a star-studded opening episode featuring Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol alongside legendary host Amitabh Bachchan. Sunny Deol will make his debut on the Kaun Banega Crorepati hot seat, while Aamir and Preity will join him for the grand premiere of the popular quiz-based reality show.

KBC 18 Theme: 'Sochna Padega'

The new season has been built around the theme 'Sochna Padega', celebrating the power of applied knowledge, sharp thinking and intellectual gameplay. A recently released promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television shows Aamir Khan engaging in a light-hearted exchange with Amitabh Bachchan over the season's theme.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Banter

The latest promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television, featuring Aamir Khan asking the megastar, "Aapne kaha hain aapke promo main 'Sochna Padega,' toh kya sochna padega?" (You mentioned in your promo 'Sochna Padega' (You'll have to think)... so what is it that one has to think about?) The veteran host added, "Itna aasan nahi honewala hain, kyunki sochna padta hai na bhaisahab." (It's not going to be that easy, because brother, one actually has to think) Quick to respond, Aamir chimes, "Sochna Padega, Sir waakai sochna padega."('Sochna Padega'... Sir, truly, one really will have to think) View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)

"Aapne kaha hain aapke promo main 'Sochna Padega,' toh kya sochna padega?" Aamir asks Bachchan in the promo. ("You mentioned in your promo 'Sochna Padega' (You'll have to think)... so what is it that one has to think about?") Responding with his trademark wit, Big B says, "Itna aasan nahi honewala hain, kyunki sochna padta hai na bhaisahab." (It's not going to be that easy, because brother, one actually has to think.) Aamir quickly responds, "Sochna Padega, Sir waakai sochna padega," (Sochna Padega'... Sir, truly, one really will have to think.)

KBC 18 Premiere Date and Time

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 18 will premiere on Monday, August 10, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.