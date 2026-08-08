Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is set to premiere on OTT ahead of Independence Day, bringing the untold courage of Mumbai hospital workers who risked their lives during the 26/11 terror attacks to the screen.

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is all set to make its digital debut just ahead of Independence Day 2026. Set against the backdrop of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film shines a light on a lesser-known chapter of the tragedy, the extraordinary courage displayed by hospital staff who stayed behind to protect patients when the city was under attack.

The film will have its exclusive digital premiere on ZEE5 on August 14, 2026, giving audiences an opportunity to revisit the stories of ordinary people who displayed extraordinary bravery during one of the darkest moments in Mumbai’s history.

What Is ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ About?

Rather than focusing solely on the larger events surrounding the 26/11 attacks, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata shifts attention to the people who were working inside Cama and Albless Hospital during the crisis.

The story follows nurses, ward boys, housekeeping staff, security personnel and other hospital employees who continued to look after patients despite the immense danger around them. With limited resources and no guarantee of their own safety, these workers reportedly stood their ground and attempted to keep patients out of harm’s way.

The film aims to highlight how courage can emerge from the most unexpected places, especially when ordinary people are forced to make extraordinary choices.

A Story About Unsung Heroes

One of the key themes of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is the idea that national courage is not limited to soldiers or people in positions of authority. The film attempts to honour civilians who performed their duties during a crisis without expecting recognition or praise.

By focusing on the hospital staff, the movie brings attention to a side of the 26/11 attacks that has received comparatively less mainstream attention. Their actions underline the importance of duty, compassion and responsibility even when personal safety is at stake.

Kangana Ranaut Wears Multiple Hats

Kangana Ranaut is not only part of the film's cast but has also taken on the role of a producer. The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, who brings this story of resilience and sacrifice to the screen.

With its subject rooted in a real-life national tragedy and its release timed around Independence Day, the film seeks to combine historical remembrance with an emotional human story.

When and Where To Watch ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’?

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on August 14, 2026, one day before Independence Day.

The release timing adds another layer of significance to the film, which explores the idea that the strength of a nation is also reflected in the courage of ordinary citizens. By remembering the hospital workers who put their own lives at risk to save others, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aims to celebrate a different kind of heroism.