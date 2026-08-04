Forget dating apps—singles are embracing the viral grocery dating trend by meeting potential partners in supermarket aisles. Here's why this offline dating idea is gaining popularity and changing modern romance.

Grocery Dating Trend: Styles are changing with time, and it's not just Gen Z driving the change. Young people are getting tired of the old ways and jumping on new trends. Right now, 'Grocery Dating' is the talk of the town. For the longest time, dating apps were the go-to way to meet people. You'd swipe right if you liked someone, left if you didn't. A match would lead to chats, and then maybe a plan to meet up.

But times are changing, and so is dating. People also used to connect on other social media platforms before meeting in person. But let's be honest, how much can you chat and swipe? Many are exhausted. So now, it's all about live dating. The latest trend is 'Grocery Dating'.

A new style of dating!

Here's how it works. Imagine you're at a market or a store to buy something. You start a conversation with someone, and things just click. That's 'Grocery Dating' in a nutshell. In a way, offline communities like Strangers House Party or Strangers Trip are also growing, but this is a bit different.

This kind of dating is already happening in several metro cities in India. Two strangers might be at a supermarket, picking out groceries. They stand next to each other, start talking, and an acquaintance is formed. This could lead to grabbing a coffee or just a great chat. Many single people are using this method to find new friends. If the vibes match, the friendship blossoms. Whether you're looking for a partner or a friend, 'Grocery Dating' is becoming increasingly popular. The best part is that it's natural and cuts down on screen time, which is a huge plus. People are leaving their phone screens to build friendships in the real world.

'Grocery Dating' is the hottest new trend

Interestingly, this idea came from Europe. In 2024, some people in Spain started placing pineapples upside down in their shopping trolleys as a signal. Anyone who saw the signal and approached them would start a friendship. The one-hour slot from 7 PM to 8 PM was jokingly called the 'dating hour'.

But it's not just supermarkets or markets. The trend of meeting new people is also growing in bookstores, clubs, travel groups, and at social events. People seem to want to escape their boring routines. This trend has gained a lot of traction in India too. Many now feel more comfortable spending time in the real world, enjoying coffee and great conversations, whether it leads to friendship or romance.