Image Credit : instagram

Gauri Khan: Premium, Bespoke, and Scale-Dependent

Unlike Sussanne, Gauri Khan’s fees follow a more premium and variable model, often influenced by the scale and complexity of each project. Industry reports suggest that her basic consultation fee alone starts at around ₹6 lakh. Residential projects typically range from ₹30 lakh to ₹5 crore, while luxury villas can cost anywhere between ₹3 crore and upwards of ₹10 crore. Commercial ventures take the scale even higher, with charges reportedly ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹20 crore.

Apart from large-scale projects, Gauri Khan also designs bespoke furniture, with individual pieces priced as high as ₹5 lakh. While her team has not officially confirmed these figures, her positioning in the luxury segment and clientele list—including some of the biggest names in Bollywood—suggests that she caters to an ultra-premium market.