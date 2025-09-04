Gauri Khan Vs Sussanne Khan: Who charges more for interior designing; Check here
The lavish homes of Bollywood stars often reflect more than just wealth—they showcase design mastery. At the forefront are Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan, two celebrity designers with very different pricing models
The luxurious homes of Bollywood celebrities often leave fans mesmerised with their grandeur, style, and attention to detail. Behind many of these opulent spaces stand two of India’s most renowned celebrity interior designers—Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan—who have transformed residences for A-listers as well as high-end commercial properties. While their design philosophies differ, so do their fee structures, which reflect the distinct positioning of their brands in the luxury interiors market.
Gauri Khan: Premium, Bespoke, and Scale-Dependent
Unlike Sussanne, Gauri Khan’s fees follow a more premium and variable model, often influenced by the scale and complexity of each project. Industry reports suggest that her basic consultation fee alone starts at around ₹6 lakh. Residential projects typically range from ₹30 lakh to ₹5 crore, while luxury villas can cost anywhere between ₹3 crore and upwards of ₹10 crore. Commercial ventures take the scale even higher, with charges reportedly ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹20 crore.
Apart from large-scale projects, Gauri Khan also designs bespoke furniture, with individual pieces priced as high as ₹5 lakh. While her team has not officially confirmed these figures, her positioning in the luxury segment and clientele list—including some of the biggest names in Bollywood—suggests that she caters to an ultra-premium market.
Sussanne Khan: A Transparent Per-Square-Foot Model
Sussanne Khan runs her business with a clear and structured pricing system. She charges clients a flat design fee on a per-square-foot basis, usually ranging between ₹1,200 and ₹2,000. The final amount varies depending on factors such as the client’s budget, the property’s location, and the choice of materials.
For instance, a 2,000 sq. ft. apartment could cost anywhere between ₹24 lakh and ₹40 lakh just for design fees. The entrepreneur generally takes 30 percent of the fee upfront before beginning work, then bills for material expenses separately, completing the project room by room. According to her estimates, the cost of designing a luxury 1,500 sq. ft. apartment in Mumbai comes to roughly ₹25–30 lakh. This makes her pricing relatively predictable for clients who want clarity before starting a project.
Two Distinct Approaches to Luxury Design
The comparison between Sussanne and Gauri reveals two contrasting approaches. Sussanne offers a structured, per-square-foot fee that makes budgeting straightforward, especially for urban luxury apartments. Gauri, in contrast, operates more in the bespoke and ultra-luxury space, where each project is unique and pricing reflects exclusivity as much as design.
For clients seeking predictable costs, Sussanne’s model may be more approachable. For those pursuing grandeur at the highest level, Gauri Khan’s brand offers exclusivity, signature style, and a luxury experience that goes far beyond standard design.
Both women have carved out their own niches, ensuring that when it comes to high-end interiors in India, their names remain synonymous with glamour, elegance, and unmatched creativity.
These costs can fluctuate depending on elements like the project’s scale, the type of materials selected, and the degree of customisation required. It should also be noted that Gauri Khan’s team has not formally verified these estimates.