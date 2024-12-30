Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS]

Hrithik Roshan recently joined his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their son Hridaan, and her partner Arslan Goni during their Dubai getaway. Take a look at the pictures here

Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS]
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, is currently vacationing in Dubai alongside her partner, Arslan Goni. The couple is accompanied by her brother Zayed Khan, his children, her son Hridaan, and actress Nargis Fakhri, who is reportedly dating Tony Beig. Showcasing a modern family dynamic, the group was also joined by the War 2 actor Hrithik Roshan and his friend Uday Chopra. Pictures from their joyous time in the UAE have garnered significant attention online.

Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS]

Tony Beig, Nargis Fakhri’s rumored boyfriend, shared a photograph that featured Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, their son Hridaan, Arslan Goni, and Uday Chopra. In the picture, Hrithik stood beside Uday, exuding camaraderie as he rested his arm on Uday’s shoulder. Beig captioned the photo, indicating that the Dubai outing was with his favorite people, and tagged Khan, Goni, Roshan, and Chopra in the post.

Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan, her BF Arslan Goni and others for Dubai trip [PHOTOS]

In the image, Hrithik sported a casual gray t-shirt paired with a matching cap and brown pants, while Uday kept it cool in a black t-shirt, denim jeans, and trendy sunglasses. Sussanne looked stylish in a beige crop top and a denim mini skirt. Hridaan opted for a striped t-shirt with shorts, and Goni added a pop of color with his yellow vest and denim shorts.

Earlier, Sussanne shared snippets of their Dubai escapades on her Instagram stories, including happy moments with Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig. In one picture, Sussanne and Arslan posed with the rumored couple, while another photo captured her with Nargis Fakhri. In her posts, she expressed affection and noted how much she missed them. She also posted a cheerful video with Malaika Khan, Zayed Khan’s wife.

Adding to the family snapshots, a picture featured Arslan and Sussanne posing with Zayed Khan on a boat, followed by another where Zayed posed with his sons, Zidaan and Aariz Khan, and his nephew, Hridaan.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who ended their 13-year marriage in 2013, have continued to co-parent their children, Hridaan and Hrehaan. Despite their separation, they maintain a cordial relationship. While Sussanne is in a happy relationship with Arslan Goni, Hrithik has been dating actress Saba Azad for some time.

