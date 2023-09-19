Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Manish Malhotra's

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Malaika Arora with sister Amrita Arora attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Manish Malhotra's residence

Varinder Chawla

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Malaika Arora with sister Amrita Arora attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Manish Malhotra's residence

Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora posed in front of the paps in festive colours at Manish Malhotra's residence

Varinder Chawla

Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D'souza and his two sons dressed up in matching colours as they posed for the paps at Manish Malhotra's residence

Varinder Chawla

Jaccky Bhagnani posed with Rakul Preet Singh at Manish Malhotra's residence. They looked dapper in traditional attire

Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar looked dapper in a white Kurta as the RRKPK director posed in front of the paps at Manish Malhotra's residence

Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday was spotted in an ethnic Anarkali salwar. The 'Dream Girl' actress looked chipper and in her usual sweetness as she posed at Manish Malhotra's residence

Varinder Chawla

Tussar kapoor was wearing a green kurta when he posed at Manish's Ganesh chaturthi celebration at his residence

Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan posed with his wife Natasha Dalal at Manish Malhotra's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Varun wore a purple kurta and Natasha was wearing a lilac salwar

Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with sister Khushi Kapoor at Manish Malhotra's residence. Janhvi was seen in a traditional yellow sari whereas Khushi accompanied her elder sister in a baby pink sharara