Gadar 2 to Jatt: Sunny Deol’s Last 5 Films and Their Box Office Performance
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 hit theatres on Friday, creating massive buzz nationwide. Backed by stellar reviews, Anurag Singh’s multi-starrer blends high-octane action with deep emotions, making it a Republic Day crowd-puller for audiences everywhere.
The performance of Sunny Deol's last 5 films
With Border 2's release, let's look at the box office fate of Sunny Deol's last 5 movies. Only one of them was a major hit. Here are the details...
Film Bhaiaji Superhit
Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), an action-comedy, was a box office disaster, earning just ₹8 crore on a ₹25 crore budget.
Film Blank
Blank (2019), an action thriller directed by Behzad Khambata, was another disaster. Made with a ₹30 crore budget, the film only managed to earn ₹6.41 crore.
Film Chup: Revenge of the Artist
Chup: Revenge of the Artist (2022), a crime thriller by R. Balki, was also a disaster. The film was made on a ₹10 crore budget and earned ₹13.24 crore.
Film Gadar 2
Gadar 2 (2023), a period action drama, was a massive blockbuster. Directed by Anil Sharma, it was made on a ₹60 crore budget and earned a whopping ₹691.08 crore.
Film Jatt
Jatt, an action thriller directed by Gopichand Malineni, was rated average. Made on an ₹80 crore budget, it earned ₹119.24 crore.
