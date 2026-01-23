Another user wrote, "#border2 @border2 @jpdutta #jpdutta #nidhidutta #anuragsingh what a master piece you have created . Rona aa gaya theatre mein ....I watched first day first show and whole theatre was literally dancing on #sandese #sonunigam #arijitsingh....Tussi kamal kar diya".

#border2 @border2 @jpdutta#jpdutta#nidhidutta#anuragsingh what a master piece you have created . Rona aa gaya theatre mein ....I watched first day first show and whole theatre was literally dancing on #sandese#sonunigam#arijitsingh....Tussi kamal kar diya — Siddhartha Goel (@sidindian080988) January 23, 2026

On the Twitter users also wrote, "Just Watched Border 2 . If some VFX errors are ignored the movie is genuinely good. This will surely be a BLOCKBUSTER as it hits the right emotions".