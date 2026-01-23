- Home
Border 2 review: Ahead of the Republic Day weekend, the much anticipated sequel to Border is currently in cinemas. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty co-star in the film.
Border 2 X Review: Diljit Dosanjh is undeniably one of the industry's most talented actors. Diljit has proven his mettle time and again, capturing hearts as a Punjabi singer, making a position in the business with his acting abilities, and bringing India to the worldwide arena with his performances.
He has a tremendous fan base in India and throughout the world. While Diljit has been in a number of successful Hindi and Punjabi films, he is currently making waves with his most recent release, Border 2, which has been one of the year's most anticipated releases.
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. Border 2 also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. Border 2, based on the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict, has created a tremendous buzz in town because to Border's spectacular popularity, the fantastic star cast, and the return of legendary pieces such as 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' and 'Jaate Hue Lamhon'. And now that Border 2 has entered theatres, here's what the crowd is saying about it.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote gave the movie a rating of 4.5 stars and wrote, "The High Octane Version #Border2Review: A CINEMATIC TRIUMPH 🇮🇳🔥Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫 (4.5/5) Pure adrenaline & raw emotion. It is a masterclass in patriotic filmmaking & honors the courage of our soldiers with every frame Sunny returns with unmatched intensity".
Another user wrote, "#border2 @border2 @jpdutta #jpdutta #nidhidutta #anuragsingh what a master piece you have created . Rona aa gaya theatre mein ....I watched first day first show and whole theatre was literally dancing on #sandese #sonunigam #arijitsingh....Tussi kamal kar diya".
#border2 @border2 @jpdutta#jpdutta#nidhidutta#anuragsingh what a master piece you have created . Rona aa gaya theatre mein ....I watched first day first show and whole theatre was literally dancing on #sandese#sonunigam#arijitsingh....Tussi kamal kar diya
— Siddhartha Goel (@sidindian080988) January 23, 2026
On the Twitter users also wrote, "Just Watched Border 2 . If some VFX errors are ignored the movie is genuinely good. This will surely be a BLOCKBUSTER as it hits the right emotions".
Meanwhile, talking about Border 2, Varun Dhawan wrote, "A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to the craft can't wait for everyone to watch this film. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film".
#Border2: Out & Out Tribute to #Army, Navy, Airforce
> Fantastic Screenplay, dialogues, War scenes 🔥🔥🔥
> Superb acting by all 🔥
> #SunnyDeol the heart of the Movie with Commanding 🔥🔥dialogues
> Must watch for all #VarunDhawan#AhanShetty#DiljitDosanjh#Border2Reviewpic.twitter.com/wNYXatO3Pl
— Movie Maze (@Mjcartels) January 23, 2026
The High Octane Version#Border2Review: A CINEMATIC TRIUMPH 🇮🇳🔥
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫 (4.5/5)
Pure adrenaline & raw emotion. It is a masterclass in patriotic filmmaking & honors the courage of our soldiers with every frame Sunny returns with unmatched intensity#Border2#SunnyDeolpic.twitter.com/CulqOzAFS9
— suraj (@MRSURAJ1782) January 23, 2026
Border 2, like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, would not be released in Gulf nations due to its 'anti-Pakistan' bent. According to Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 would not be released in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or the UAE. By now, it's a known that films with 'anti-Pakistan' material would not be released in this region.
