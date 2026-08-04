From Odisha to Bengaluru: Fan Takes on 1,500 km Bicycle Journey to Meet Yash
A devoted Yash fan from Berhampur in Odisha has embarked on a 1,500 km bicycle journey to Bengaluru to meet the Kannada star. Battling rain, strong winds and challenging weather, the fan hopes to complete the ride in 10 to 15 days.
Fan Cycles 1,500 km to Meet Rocking Star Yash
Kannada actor Rocking Star Yash has risen beyond regional cinema to establish himself as a Pan-India and global star, earning a massive fan following across the country and abroad.
Reflecting his widespread popularity, a devoted fan named Deepak Kumar has embarked on an extraordinary 1,500 km bicycle journey with the sole aim of meeting the actor.
Yash's Pan-India Success Earns Global Recognition
Yash, who began his career in Kannada cinema, rose to Pan-India stardom with the blockbuster KGF franchise.
The actor has further expanded his global appeal with Toxic. Meanwhile, his first look as Ravana in Ramayana has generated widespread attention and admiration.
The striking appearance has impressed audiences across the country, including members of the Hindi film industry, further cementing Yash's growing stature as a global star.
Odisha Fan Cycles 1,500 km to Meet Yash
Meanwhile, a devoted Pan-India fan of Yash from Odisha is travelling from his hometown to Bengaluru to meet the actor.
What makes the journey remarkable is that he is covering approximately 1,500 km on a bicycle, reflecting his unwavering admiration and passion for the Kannada star.
Fans Hope Yash Finds Time to Meet Devoted Cyclist
Yash is currently busy with his upcoming film projects and a demanding travel schedule, leaving him with very little personal time.
Amid his packed schedule, fans are hoping the actor will find time to meet his devoted admirer from Odisha, who has undertaken an extraordinary 1,500 km bicycle journey to see him.
Odisha Fan Continues 1,500 km Bicycle Journey to Meet Yash
Deepak Kumar from Berhampur in Odisha began his 1,500 km bicycle journey two days ago to meet Kannada actor Rocking Star Yash.
He has now reached the Andhra Pradesh border and is continuing his journey towards Bengaluru.
Despite battling strong winds, heavy rain and other challenges during the monsoon season, Deepak remains determined to complete his remarkable ride and meet his favourite actor.-
1,500 km Journey Expected to Take 10 to 15 Days
The journey from Odisha to Bengaluru covers approximately 1,500 km. Even if Deepak cycles between 100 km and 150 km each day, it is expected to take him around 10 to 15 days to complete the journey.
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