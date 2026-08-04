Dave Bautista is in talks to play Kratos in the 'God of War' series, replacing an injured Ryan Hurst. Due to his physique, Bautista could help get the Amazon and Sony production back on track by fall without months of prep time.

Professional wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista is in talks to play the role of Kratos in the 'God of War' series, which is based on the popular video game franchise, reported Variety.

Recasting the God of War

According to the outlet, the news comes after it was reported that Ryan Hurst, who was originally cast in the role of the titular god in January 2026, suffered a torn bicep on the set of the series that would have delayed a return to production until 2027, ultimately leading Amazon and Sony to recast the part. The plan is to get the production back up and running by the fall. Despite being an accomplished actor, Bautista is one of those rare actors who can get into physical shape the role requires easily. Kratos is known for his incredibly muscular physique in the games, and Bautista has been in remarkable shape throughout his career. Thus, he would not need months of prep time to prepare for the role.

Bautista's Acting Career

Bautista first broke out as a star in WWE before he transitioned to a highly successful and diverse acting career. He has played Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe across six movies, while he also appeared in the first two "Dune" films from Denis Villeneuve. He also recently lent his voice to the animated film 'Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender,' and has previously starred in films like 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Knock at the Cabin,' 'Spectre,' and 'Army of the Dead.'

About the 'God of War' Series

According to the outlet, the 'God of War' has been given a two-season order. The series will pick up with the story of the two most recent 'God of War' games, in which Kratos must raise his ten-year old son Atreus while battling gods of the Norse pantheon.

Per the logline, "Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Callum Vinson remains attached to play Kratos' son Atreus. Additional cast members include Max Parker as Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes of 'God of War.'

Maril Davis of Tall Ship also executive produces alongside Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon.

Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. (ANI)