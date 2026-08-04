Randeep Hooda actively participated in flood relief efforts in Assam, wading through knee-deep floodwaters to deliver essential aid to affected families in districts like Sivasagar. Partnering with Global Sikhs, Hooda distributed food, rations, and other supplies, urging public support for those impacted by the devastating Assam.

Randeep Hooda recently demonstrated a profound hands-on approach to humanitarian aid, personally wading through knee-deep floodwaters to deliver essential supplies to affected families in Assam. His actions, which included navigating submerged villages, took place in flood-ravaged areas, particularly the Sivasagar district, where he joined on-ground relief efforts.

This comes amidst a severe monsoon season in Assam, which has seen widespread flooding, displacing many families and creating urgent needs for basic necessities. The actor's involvement comes amidst a severe monsoon season in Assam, which has seen widespread flooding. Many families have been displaced, losing homes and belongings, leading to urgent needs for food, shelter, and medical assistance.

Hooda's Personal Commitment

Displaying remarkable dedication, Hooda didn't merely oversee operations; he actively participated in the physically demanding task of reaching those most in need. He was seen walking through knee-deep floodwaters to access areas cut off by the rising rivers, ensuring that aid reached even the most remote pockets of the Sivasagar district.

On Tuesday, he shared a video on his Instagram, he wrote, “10 din ke baad bhi paani knees ke upar hai. Yaha kaafi families hai andar. Waha se bhi awaazein aa rahi hai humko. Abhi humara iss trip mein boat ka jo samaan hai woh khatam ho gaya hai.”

(Even after 10 days, the water is above knees. There are many families inside. We are getting calls from inside. The items are over in this trip for now)."

And More…

He added, “Doosra trip marenge. Yaha ek kitchen set leke ayein hai. Ration kaafi pohoch gaya hai logo ko… everybody is thankful aur baaki cheezein Global Sikh ki team ne identify kar li hai. Kitchen utensils, chappals, daily essentials distribute karne ke liye aayein hai. Kai log toh yaha pohonch hio nahi paa rahein toh hum log jaa rahe hai andar.”

(We will take another trip. We have got a kitchen set, and several of them here have got the ration items. Global Sikh has identified the needs. There are many who cannot even reach here to receive these, so we are going inside.)”

In the caption, he wrote, “Assam is battling devastating floods, leaving countless families in urgent need of support. Every contribution can help provide relief, food, shelter and essential supplies to those affected. Let us come together and help the people of Assam through this crisis.”

About The Floods

Sivasagar remained the worst-hit with over 55,000 people affected. The administration is currently operating 54 relief camps and distribution centres across five districts, providing shelter and assistance to 13,771 affected people.