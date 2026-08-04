Madhuri Dixit has sold her commercial office space in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 4.85 crore. The transaction has reportedly yielded a nearly nine-fold profit, reflecting an 824% appreciation on the property originally purchased 18 years ago. The office, measuring 1,594.24 sq ft, was sold to Frames Production Company.

Madhuri Dixit has earned a nearly nine-fold profit from the sale of her commercial office space in Andheri (West), Mumbai, for Rs 4.85 crore. This significant transaction saw Dixit achieve an impressive 824% appreciation on her original investment of Rs 52.50 lakh, made 18 years ago. The agreement for the property, located in the prominent Oshiwara area, was officially registered on June 23, 2026.

Documents reviewed by CRE Matrix show Dixit had originally acquired the office on May 14, 2008, highlighting a long-term strategic investment that has yielded substantial returns in Mumbai’s dynamic real estate market.

A Decades-Long Investment Pays Off

The sale of the commercial office unit for Rs 4.85 crore represents a remarkable financial gain for the Bollywood star. Acquired for a modest Rs 52.50 lakh on May 14, 2008, the property's value surged over an 18-year period, culminating in a profit of approximately Rs 4.325 crore. This extraordinary appreciation, an 824% increase from the initial purchase price, underscores the powerful growth trajectory of premium commercial real estate in Mumbai over the past two decades. Dixit's decision to hold onto the asset for nearly two decades proved to be a highly lucrative strategy.

Detailed Transaction and Buyer Insights

The commercial unit, meticulously measured at 1,594.24 sq ft, is strategically situated on the fourth floor of the Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd. in Oshiwara, a well-regarded commercial address in Andheri (West). The buyer of this prime commercial space is Frames Production Company, indicating a strategic acquisition by a corporate entity for potentially expanding operations or for investment purposes.

Beyond the office space itself, the transaction was further enhanced by the inclusion of three dedicated car parking spaces, adding considerable value and convenience, especially in a bustling commercial hub like Mumbai where parking is a premium. The financial intricacies of the deal also included a substantial stamp duty payment of Rs 29.10 lakh, a clear reflection of the high valuation and significant scale of the property transaction.

Strategic Location in Mumbai's Commercial Hub

The location of the property in Andheri (West), specifically within the Oshiwara area and Morya Landmark-II, is a key factor in its substantial appreciation. Andheri (West) continues to solidify its position as one of Mumbai's most established and sought-after commercial office hubs. Its excellent connectivity, robust infrastructure, and proximity to residential areas and entertainment zones make it an attractive destination for businesses seeking prime office locations.

Mumbai's Enduring Property Market Attracts Investors

This latest sale by Madhuri Dixit further underscores the long-term investment potential within Mumbai's thriving real estate market.