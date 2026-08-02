2 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

A time when freedom hadn't fully arrived

The story is set in a very interesting time. Even after India got freedom in 1947, Goa was still under Portuguese rule until 1961. 'Toxic' is set in this era of mixed cultures, port smuggling, and power games. It was a time of gangsters, Tommy guns, and intense battles for control over the ports. This turbulent period of the 1950s-60s forms the backdrop for this action-packed entertainer.