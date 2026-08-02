Yash Opens Up About 'Toxic' in Latest Interview; Here's What the Rocking Star Said
Rocking Star Yash's much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups continues to generate massive buzz. With anticipation soaring among fans, every new update about the action-packed entertainer is grabbing widespread attention ahead of release.
16
Image Credit : Asianet News
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups
Rocking Star Yash's new film 'Toxic' is the talk of the town. In a recent interview with an English media house, he reportedly dropped some major hints about the movie's story and setting. Fans are now busy connecting the dots.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
A time when freedom hadn't fully arrived
The story is set in a very interesting time. Even after India got freedom in 1947, Goa was still under Portuguese rule until 1961. 'Toxic' is set in this era of mixed cultures, port smuggling, and power games. It was a time of gangsters, Tommy guns, and intense battles for control over the ports. This turbulent period of the 1950s-60s forms the backdrop for this action-packed entertainer.
36
Image Credit : YouTube
Not just action, but emotions too
But 'Toxic' isn't just about gangsters and gunfights. The film also explores deep human relationships. There's a powerful love story, a strong brother-sister bond that is key to the plot, and even a father-son revenge angle. So, fans can expect a full package of action, drama, and emotion.
46
Image Credit : instagram
Will Yash be seen in a double role?
Word is that Yash might be playing a double role in the film. He has also co-written the screenplay with director Geethu Mohandas. The movie has a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It's being shot in Kannada and English, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
56
Image Credit : Instagram
Toxic trailer on August 8
Here's a big update everyone was waiting for! KVN Productions has officially announced that the 'Toxic' trailer will drop on August 8, 2026. The team released a special black-and-white poster for the announcement, showing Yash in a super stylish look. Fans are loving the 'Hollywood feel' of the poster and are now eagerly waiting for the trailer.
66
Image Credit : KVN Productions
Movie releases on August 26
After many changes, the final release date is here. Yash confirmed in a post that 'Toxic' will hit theatres on August 26, 2026. The team chose a Wednesday release to cash in on the long holiday weekend with festivals like Onam, Eid, Varamahalakshmi, and Raksha Bandhan. Geethu Mohandas is directing the film, produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos