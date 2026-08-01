Kiara Advani was trolled yet again after Sidharth Malhotra posted a sweet birthday wish for her. Netizens were quick to call her out for doing intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic. However, her fans defended her. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Virat Kohli once said, 'This country loves to blame women,' and it seems absolutely true in the latest case of Kiara Advani being trolled for her song Tabaahi from the Toxic, which also stars Yash. The duo can be seen performing intimate scenes in the song, which sparked massive buzz on social media. Netizens were quick to shame Kiara for being involved in such scenes while no one's targeting Yash.

Now, in new light, Sidharth Malhotra posted a stunning picture of Kiara on account of her birthday. Captioning the photo, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the one who makes every day a little sweeter…even when she’s stealing my ice cream.” Netizens took no time to troll her yet again for the song; however, her fans came to defend and schooled the trolls.

Here's What The Fans Are Saying

Let us tell you that Reddit post claimed that Sidharth had restricted comments on his Instagram account due to the hateful comments. The comments read, "Most of these men making these disgusting comments are super misogynistic. They claim men like Siddharth who support wives are simps while being incels themselves. Meanwhile, they will root for characters like Kabir Singh who f***s around without a care, or even actors who, though they are married, are still doing intimate scenes,” wrote one. Another comment read, “It's sad. They keep pestering on old posts of them too, I have noticed.”

And more…

“It doesn't make sense either. He did such scenes with Janhvi; no one shamed him for it, and when Kiara does it, it suddenly becomes a problem for everyone,” wrote one. Another comment read, “And if that is so bad, why is no one shaming Yash for it. He is married with two kids.”

About Toxic

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is an action drama that marks Yash’s return to the big screen since the KGF films. The film also stars Kiara, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.