Actor R Madhavan recently disclosed that his most expensive purchase, apart from his house, is a yacht he keeps in Dubai. Madhavan also admitted to feeling "insecure" about his bank account, stating he doesn't closely track his finances.

R Madhavan is living a swanky life and how! Yes, he recently revealed that, beyond his house, his most expensive purchase is a yacht stationed in Dubai. The actor also candidly admitted to feeling "insecure" about his bank account and not diligently tracking his finances. The revelations came during an episode of Mashable's Dubai Journey series, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Madhavan elaborated on his financial mindset, particularly in the context of his film Hisaab Barabar.

Fancy Dubai Yatch

Madhavan described his boat as a "simple, small" vessel that serves his family's needs. However, various reports have also referred to it as a "40-foot yacht". He explained that the purchase stemmed from a long-held ambition to earn a captain's license. Speaking to Rannvijay Singha on an episode of Mashable's Dubai Journey series, Madhavan revealed that he doesn't keep a close tab on his bank balance. “I am really insecure about my bank account. I really do not know how much I have and how much I can afford to scrutinise it, because I don't know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of how much I have."

“I have a captain's license. I want to make every new year significant with a new skill I have learnt. During COVID, my new skill was earning my captain's license and learning to navigate a boat,” he added.

Most Expensive Purchase Ever

Earlier, in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, R Madhavan confessed that his yacht is the most expensive thing he has ever bought. He said, "The most expensive thing I have bought... Oh, crap. So, I bought a yacht. And I bought it because I always wanted to take a captain's license. So, now I'm a licensed captain and I enjoy the best purchase of my life. It gives me maximum pleasure. And all my friends come, and they treat it as their own. And the boys are there, and they are like, Maddy yar, you have cracked it."

On the personal front

Let us tell you that R Madhavan had temporarily relocated his family to Dubai Marina to support his son Vedaant Madhavan's professional swimming career.