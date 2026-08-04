Feeling nostalgic or simply looking for a family movie night? These seven evergreen Bollywood classics from the '90s continue to entertain audiences with timeless stories, memorable music, and unforgettable performances.

If you're tired of endlessly scrolling through OTT platforms and can't decide what to watch, it's time to revisit the golden era of Bollywood. The 1990s gave us some of the most heartwarming family entertainers that continue to win hearts even today. Packed with memorable songs, emotional stories, comedy, romance, and powerful performances, these films are perfect for a cozy movie night with your loved ones. Here's a list of seven evergreen Bollywood classics that never go out of style.

1. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

A timeless family drama starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, this film celebrates love, relationships, and Indian traditions. Its unforgettable soundtrack and emotional storyline make it one of Bollywood's most beloved classics.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic romance continues to capture hearts decades after its release. From unforgettable dialogues to soulful music, DDLJ remains a must-watch for every Bollywood fan.

3. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Looking for laughter? This comedy featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon is packed with hilarious scenes and iconic characters that remain fan favourites even today.

4. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

One of Bollywood's finest family entertainers, this film beautifully highlights the importance of love, unity, and togetherness. It's an ideal pick for a family movie marathon.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Friendship, love, and nostalgia come together in this Karan Johar classic starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The emotional journey and evergreen soundtrack still resonate with audiences.

6. Border (1997)

If you're in the mood for patriotism and powerful storytelling, Border is a perfect choice. Based on the Battle of Longewala, the film features stellar performances and songs that continue to inspire generations.

7. Biwi No.1 (1999)

A perfect blend of comedy, drama, and family emotions, this Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen starrer remains an entertaining watch with its light-hearted humour and memorable performances.