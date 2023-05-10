Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 6 celebrities who were age shamed in Bollywood

    First Published May 10, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

    Even in this time and age, women are age shamed and even trolled online for ageing. B-Town celebrities and divas have also been unable to escape this age-old nasty practice.

    Even in this time and age, women are age shamed and even trolled online for ageing. B-Town celebrities and divas have also been unable to escape this age-old nasty practice. Let's look at some Bollywood female stars who were age-shamed and trolled but managed to keep calm and lash back. 

    Gauri Khan: Gauri Khan, the wife of the Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan, was severely teased for becoming older after being seen last night at Manish Malhotra's house. 
     

    Kareena Kapoor: When Kareena posted a selfie without makeup, the trolls dubbed her names like "aunty," "Buddha," and other derogatory terms. Bebo had before even attacked the trolls, referring to herself as older, wiser, and nameless.
     

    Amrita Arora: She previously reacted angrily to trolls who called her Buddhi, but despite her criticism of them, she suffered age and weight discrimination for a recent appearance in a hot dress. 

    Shamita Shetty: Tejasswi Prakash age shamed Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15's house, and she was furious. Out of Kate, she gave it back to the trolls who tried to age shame her.

    Malaika Arora: Malaika is frequently criticised and shamed for everything; most recently, she turned heads with her gorgeous, ultra-hot avatar and received age-shaming comments.

    Soha Ali Khan: Soha Ali Khan maintains her appearance and fitness even at this advanced age, yet haters find her attractiveness too much and want her to age. She still gives a damn, though.

    Anusha Dandekar: Another diva who receives abuse for ageing is Anusha Dandekar; people find it incomprehensible that even B-town women experience ageing.
     

