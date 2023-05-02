Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Janhvi Kapoor to Palak Tiwari, 5 actresses who slayed their swimsuit looks

    First Published May 2, 2023, 9:33 PM IST

    In a matter of seconds, the swimwear appearance of Bollywood celebs draws notice online and sends followers into a frenzy. As showcasing the sizzling avatar with sensual poses became a new trend in B-Town, we have recently seen Bollywood actresses take on bold personas.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Even though we've seen many actresses in swimwear, sure of them garnered the most attention and went viral online. These actresses heightened the internet craze by making their appearances speak louder than anything else.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Palak Tiwari: One of the most promising newbies in the industry, Palak Tiwari never ceases to stun on social media with her daring attire. Don't miss her gorgeous appearance in a black bathing suit. The actress wore a sarong over her black swimsuit to capture attention and looked stunning in this outfit.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kanhvi Kapoor: Janvhi posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram wearing a pink miniskirt and a pink bikini with a floral top. Janhvi was observed losing herself in the natural splendour of the aquamarine waters. Her stunning appearance in this risky avatar is enough to enrage her supporters.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mrunal Thakur: With her pictures of herself in a blue bathing suit with a one-shoulder bra, the Sita Ramam actress certainly astonished the internet. Mrunal is known for dressing traditionally. Thus her new appearance shocked her fans. The actress sparked an online craze as they posed together by making netizens clamour for more of her seductive appearance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka Sharma: She is highly renowned for her sense of style. At every event, she turned heads, and her bold style is a treat for fans. She posts photos of herself in swimwear to her Instagram account. The actress looks stunning in this photo, and her swimwear appearance is enough to make you gasp.


     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Katrina Kaif: In a floral bikini top and matching shorts in an olive green colour, Katrina posed outside. A tropical shirt in olive green and white with animal prints was then worn with the ensemble. The diva matched her ensemble with hefty marble rings in pink and green to accessorise the outfit. 

