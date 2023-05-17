From Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, 8 Bollywood couples who lived in before marriage
From Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, here is a list of 8 Bollywood couples who moved in together before marriage. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
According to reports, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, set to move into their new flat, which Hrithik recently bought. There has always been a lot of buzz around Bollywood couples living together before marriage, but it is more common than you may think. Here are eight couples, including Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who moved in together before marriage
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: They are still waiting to be married. This couple also lives together. However, they have their own respective spaces too.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the ‘Shershah’ couple, married in a dreamy wedding this year. However, there was a lot of buzz around the fact that they stayed together for six months before their wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s power couple stayed together for almost five years in a house of their own, and last year, they married in the same place in an intimate ceremony. They have now also welcomed their daughter Raha with much happiness.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Aamir Khan recently got separated from his wife, Kiran Rao. He lived with her for one and a half years before getting married.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor is someone who believes in the live-in relationship formula. She has said, “…I can personally advocate it for modern Indian couples. And live-ins are common in modern India. I am a contemporary woman, and I am delighted I was able to live up to my beliefs.” She tried this formula with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and it all worked out.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu also moved in together before marriage; they now have a 5-year-old daughter named Inaya.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad: Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan has bought a lavish flat to shift in with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Recently there was a lot of buzz that they will get married by the end of this year. However, it seems that they will be live-in for now.
Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin: Even though this couple divorced within a year of marriage, they stayed in a live-in for many years.