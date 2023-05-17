Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, 8 Bollywood couples who lived in before marriage

    First Published May 17, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    From Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, here is a list of 8 Bollywood couples who moved in together before marriage. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    According to reports, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, set to move into their new flat, which Hrithik recently bought. There has always been a lot of buzz around Bollywood couples living together before marriage, but it is more common than you may think. Here are eight couples, including Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who moved in together before marriage

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor: They are still waiting to be married. This couple also lives together. However, they have their own respective spaces too.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the ‘Shershah’ couple, married in a dreamy wedding this year. However, there was a lot of buzz around the fact that they stayed together for six months before their wedding.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Bollywood’s power couple stayed together for almost five years in a house of their own, and last year, they married in the same place in an intimate ceremony. They have now also welcomed their daughter Raha with much happiness.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

     Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: Aamir Khan recently got separated from his wife, Kiran Rao. He lived with her for one and a half years before getting married.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

     Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor is someone who believes in the live-in relationship formula. She has said, “…I can personally advocate it for modern Indian couples. And live-ins are common in modern India. I am a contemporary woman, and I am delighted I was able to live up to my beliefs.” She tried this formula with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and it all worked out.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu also moved in together before marriage; they now have a 5-year-old daughter named Inaya.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad: Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan has bought a lavish flat to shift in with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. Recently there was a lot of buzz that they will get married by the end of this year. However, it seems that they will be live-in for now.

    article_image9

    Image: Getty

    Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin: Even though this couple divorced within a year of marriage, they stayed in a live-in for many years.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Meet Varun Tej's would-be wife; know their wedding details (ARB)

    Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Meet Varun Tej's would-be wife; know their wedding details

    Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets 'emotional' as his French film Jeanne du Barry got 7-minute standing ovation vma

    Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets 'emotional' as his French film Jeanne du Barry got 7-minute standing ovation

    Did Anne Hathaway IGNORE Priyanka Chopra at BVLGARI Venice Event? Watch VIRAL video RBA

    Did Anne Hathaway IGNORE Priyanka Chopra at BVLGARI Venice Event? Watch VIRAL video

    Cannes 2023: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar turns Cinderella in Fovari's couture gown (Photos) RBA

    Cannes 2023: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar turns Cinderella in Fovari's couture gown (Photos)

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad' vma

    Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma drops euphoric photos; says big 'thank you' for terrific response to 'Dahaad'

    Recent Stories

    Talibanisation has started in Karnataka': BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel after party worker hacked to death AJR

    'Talibanisation has started in Karnataka': BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel after party worker hacked to death

    football Manchester United takeover race heats up; Qatar Sheikh Jassim submits final 'take it or leave it' offer-ayh

    Manchester United takeover race heats up; Qatar's Sheikh Jassim submits final 'take it or leave it' offer

    Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Meet Varun Tej's would-be wife; know their wedding details (ARB)

    Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Meet Varun Tej's would-be wife; know their wedding details

    Worlds highest Lord Shiva temple Tungnath shrine tilting by 6-10 degrees: ASI raises concern AJR

    World's highest Lord Shiva temple Tungnath shrine tilting by 6-10 degrees: ASI raises concern

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers snt

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Kerala govt approves ordinance to ensure safety of health workers

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon