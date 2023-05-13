Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First lunch to engagement - A look at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's romantic love story

    First Published May 13, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    As Parineeti and Raghav will get engaged today at 8 pm, we glimpse their relationship timeline so far - Anushri Bokade.

    It was reported that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha would be getting engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13. The rumours around their engagement grew after a paparazzo account released a video of Parineeti's Mumbai home decorated like a gorgeous bride.

    Parineeti's balcony is decked with dazzling lights in the now-viral video. According to reports, roughly 150 people will attend the actress's engagement ceremony with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

    The reason behind these rumours was that they were spotted together in various instances. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

    While they kept their rumoured connection under wraps, Parineeti and Raghav initially sparked the media's interest when they went out for lunch on March 23. They made their second public appearance together after meeting for dinner on March 22 at a restaurant in Mumbai. 

    According to reports, Raghav and Parineeti have known each other since their college days, as both are alums of the London School of Economics. Parineeti and Raghav were seen twinning in white at Shilpa Shetty's Bastian for their first dinner. Raghav and Parineeti were seen smiling at the paparazzi, who didn't bat an eyelid.

    However, it was their second meeting that piqued everyone's interest. On March 23, Parineeti, dressed in all black, and Raghav, dressed casually, went out to lunch. This increased the chatter about what was going on between the two.

    Raghav returned to Delhi after driving their supporters into a frenzy. When questioned about Parineeti, the politician was observed blushing and smiling broadly. If that wasn't clear enough, the leader was heard stating, "Aap Rajneeti pe sawaal kariye, Parineeti pe na kariye." 

    But, to be honest, his flushed face said it all. AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's congratulations tweet for the couple indicated that they were dating. This fueled the Roka speculations among their supporters even more. The AAP member congratulated Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra in his tweet and extended his best wishes.

    After so many public appearances, all eyes will be on Parineeti and Raghav to see if they make their love official on May 13.

