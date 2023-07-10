From 'Antaheen' to 'Bela Sheshe': Here are 6 best romantic Bengali movies of all times

Bengali cinema, also known as Tollywood, has produced several beautiful and romantic films over the years. Here are seven highly acclaimed Bengali romantic films that you might enjoy.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

From Satyajit Ray to Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, time and again Bengali film directors have always proved their mettle in featuring love on the big screen. Here are some examples of six such films:

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Bela Seshe" (2015): Directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, this film revolves around an elderly couple who contemplate divorce after spending 50 years together. It's a heartwarming story about rediscovering love and companionship.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Chirodini Tumi Je Amar" (2008): A popular romantic film directed by Raj Chakraborty, it portrays the love story of two college students and the obstacles they face in their relationship. It's a perfect blend of youthful romance and emotional drama.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Aparajito" (1956): Directed by Satyajit Ray, this film is the second part of his renowned "Apu Trilogy." It explores the coming-of-age story of Apu and his relationships, including a poignant romantic subplot.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Charulata" (1964): Another gem by Satyajit Ray, this film portrays the story of a lonely housewife who develops an emotional connection with her husband's cousin. It is a beautiful depiction of unrequited love.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Antaheen" (2009): Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this film tells the tale of three interconnected love stories. It explores various aspects of love, longing, and relationships in urban Kolkata.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"Praktan" (2016): Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, this film follows the journey of a married couple who meet years later on a train journey. It delves into their past, love, and lost opportunities.