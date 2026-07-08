The Scottish Warrior has been happily married to Kaitlyn Frohnapfel since December 2016. But his first marriage to Taryn Terrell turned into a nightmare. They fell in love and tied the knot in 2010, just months after getting engaged.

The union crumbled within months. Terrell got arrested in August 2010 following a domestic violence incident involving McIntyre. She also received a suspension that same year while Drew continued working with the brand.