4 WWE Superstars Who Experienced Divorce Before Finding New Beginnings
These WWE superstars have been through painful divorces and public scandals. From domestic violence arrests to custody battles, their personal lives shocked the wrestling world
Drew McIntyre's Rocky First Marriage That Ended in Arrest
The Scottish Warrior has been happily married to Kaitlyn Frohnapfel since December 2016. But his first marriage to Taryn Terrell turned into a nightmare. They fell in love and tied the knot in 2010, just months after getting engaged.
The union crumbled within months. Terrell got arrested in August 2010 following a domestic violence incident involving McIntyre. She also received a suspension that same year while Drew continued working with the brand.
Randy Orton's Busy Schedule Cost Him His First Family
The Viper looks like the perfect family man today with wife Kim Orton. But his first marriage to Samantha Speno told a different story. They married in 2007 and welcomed daughter Alanna Maria in 2008. The relationship soured by late 2012, with Speno filing for divorce the following year.
The settlement came through by end of 2013. Orton's packed wrestling schedule left him unable to give his family the time they needed. Samantha received custody while Randy got visitation rights and had to pay child support.
Nikki Bella's Short-Lived Marriage to Artem Chigvintsev
The Fearless One's love life has always attracted internet speculation. After splitting from John Cena in 2019, Nikki found romance with Artem Chigvintsev on Dancing With the Stars. They welcomed son Matteo and finally married in 2022.
But happiness didn't last long. In 2024, Bella filed for divorce following domestic violence reports against Chigvintsev. The former Divas Champion now shares custody of their son Matteo and had to pay her ex-husband as part of the settlement.
Charlotte Flair's Three Failed Marriages and Ongoing Struggles
The Queen owns a Hall of Fame-worthy wrestling career. But her love life has been a constant struggle. Charlotte first married Riki Johnson in 2010, but their abusive relationship ended in divorce by 2013. She quickly fell for pro wrestler Thomas Latimer and married him that same year.
That union also collapsed in 2015. After focusing on her career, she found love again with fellow WWE star Andrade in 2019. They married in 2022, but Flair filed for divorce in 2024, making it her third failed marriage.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.