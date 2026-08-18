The autopsy of actor Hayden Panettiere, 36, has been completed, with the coroner's office finding no signs of trauma. The cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation, though 911 calls mentioned a possible overdose.

Autopsy Finds No Trauma, Cause of Death Pending

The autopsy of actor Hayden Panettiere, who died Sunday at the age of 36, has been completed, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office reporting that no signs of trauma were found that contributed to her death. As per Deadline, the cause and manner of death remain pending as investigators await further studies. "No signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death," the coroner's statement read, adding, "The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies," quoted by Deadline.

Panettiere's death was reported after a friend called 911 at around 1:50 pm Sunday to report an "unresponsive female." According to the information provided, audio from the emergency response included medics discussing an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" around the time of her death. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Panettiere using "advanced cardiac life support," but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Public Battle with Addiction

Panettiere had previously spoken publicly about her long struggle with addiction, which she described as intertwined with severe postpartum depression, childhood trauma and pressure from the entertainment industry. She entered the spotlight as a child actor and was cast in Heroes at 16. She later spoke about drinking and occasionally taking opioids. "My saving grace is that I couldn't be messy while on set and working," she said, adding, "But things kept getting out of control (off set). And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without," quoted by Deadline. In May, three months before her death, Panettiere published her memoir, 'This Is Me: A Reckoning'. The book detailed her fight for sobriety and the physical toll of addiction.

A Career in the Spotlight

Panettiere was best known for starring roles in Heroes and Nashville. Her career began in childhood, including commercials and a four-year run as Sarah Roberts on One Life to Live from 1994 to 1997. She later appeared as Lizzie Spaulding on The Guiding Light. She made her feature film debut at nine with a voice role in A Bug's Life and appeared that same year in The Object of My Affection. Her film credits later included Remember the Titans in 2000 and Tiger Cruise in 2004, her first starring role. Her final film, 'Sleepwalker', a psychological thriller about a mother experiencing frightening visions after losing her daughter in a car accident, was released in January. (ANI)