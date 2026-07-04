Roman Reigns has once again reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship, restoring his dominance alongside The Bloodline. Many expect him to retain against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, given his aura and star power. Yet, history proves Seth knows how to exploit Roman’s emotional weaknesses.

Their rivalry stretches back to The Shield, and Rollins has repeatedly found ways to outsmart him when the stakes are highest. A Rollins victory would instantly reshape WWE’s main event scene, giving RAW its biggest champion heading into fall.

More importantly, it would remind fans that even Roman Reigns is not untouchable. SummerSlam has produced shocking title changes before, and this could be another unforgettable chapter.