This is a rivalry that could have happened much earlier but got pushed aside for other reasons. It looks close now. Their recent dynamic as co-captains of Team USA has exposed the cracks. Cody called on Seth Rollins as the fifth member, and that decision didn't just anger Punk, it sent him crashing out backstage. Given how things are building toward Survivor Series, it's only a matter of time before one of them turns on the other and the feud ignites.