4 Rivalries That Could Spark To Life At WWE Survivor Series 2026 ft. The Rock
WWE Survivor Series 2026 could launch more than one new rivalry. From a fractured Team USA to a family reunion with history, four feuds may ignite in Houston.
CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes
This is a rivalry that could have happened much earlier but got pushed aside for other reasons. It looks close now. Their recent dynamic as co-captains of Team USA has exposed the cracks. Cody called on Seth Rollins as the fifth member, and that decision didn't just anger Punk, it sent him crashing out backstage. Given how things are building toward Survivor Series, it's only a matter of time before one of them turns on the other and the feud ignites.
LA Knight vs. Dominik Mysterio
Like Rollins, LA Knight was a surprise addition to Team USA last week. The Megastar had been out of action since Money in the Bank, and his return added a layer of intrigue to the Team USA versus Team Mexico match. Dominik Mysterio wasn't pleased about the inclusion and talked down to him backstage last week. If Dom costs LA Knight during the match, that would set the table for a rivalry between the two.
Liv Morgan vs. Roxanne Perez
Last week, Becky Lynch called out Liv Morgan for holding Roxanne Perez back ever since she joined the Judgment Day. She told Morgan that because of her, Roxanne hasn't received the push she deserves. Liv pushed back by posting a photo of herself hugging Perez on social media. Roxanne will surely have noticed the noise and how things have shifted since she joined Morgan. Having her turn on Morgan may be the next logical step, and Survivor Series is the right stage for it.
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock
The Rock announced on the Pat McAfee Show that he would be present at Survivor Series, and fans went wild. There is one feud he has wanted for a long time, and that's with Roman Reigns. He even had it locked in until fans pushed WWE to book Cody Rhodes against Reigns in 2024. With Roman largely back as the leader of The Bloodline, a program with The Brahma Bull could be the ideal segue into Royal Rumble season and the road to WrestleMania.
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